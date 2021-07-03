Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.09. Switch also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

In related news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Switch by 232.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,951,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.