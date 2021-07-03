Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.61. Travel + Leisure reported earnings per share of ($1.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.21. The stock had a trading volume of 392,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,443. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CQS US LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,005,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

