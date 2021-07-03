Zacks: Analysts Anticipate XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.10). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). XOMA had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of XOMA by 543.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. XOMA has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

