Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yatsen’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatsen will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yatsen.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

YSG has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Shares of YSG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.03. 1,979,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,149. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $760,054,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth about $97,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

