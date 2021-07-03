Zacks: Analysts Expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Post -$0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 314,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,675,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,885,000.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

