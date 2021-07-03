Zacks: Analysts Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.51). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.70) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOVN stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.37. 531,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,986. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

