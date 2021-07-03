Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Post $0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $11,824,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $55,637,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 868,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $50.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.