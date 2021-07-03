Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Centerra Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 31.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of CGAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

