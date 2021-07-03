Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post sales of $369.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.60 million. Daseke reported sales of $351.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Daseke by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daseke by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Daseke has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $436.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.13.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

