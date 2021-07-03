Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,584. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.86 million, a P/E ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of DURECT by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 453,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,310,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in DURECT by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

