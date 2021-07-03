Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Howard Bancorp posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HBMD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The company has a market cap of $298.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

