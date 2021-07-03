Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $116.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $112.39 million. Luminex posted sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $478.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.87 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.17 million, with estimates ranging from $516.80 million to $565.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.77. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

