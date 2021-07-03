Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. MoneyGram International also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $820.64 million, a PE ratio of -205.96 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,618,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 367,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 149,346 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

