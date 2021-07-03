Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Bill.com reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,888 shares of company stock valued at $23,930,624 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $175,795,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.70. 764,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,233. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.