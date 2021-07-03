Zacks: Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.55. Camping World reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 1,838.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.77. 1,666,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

