Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,182. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

