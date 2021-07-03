Zacks: Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Brokerages expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.33. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,173.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $150,266,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 311,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

