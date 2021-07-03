Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 9.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Nutanix by 19.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,443,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 569,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 10.4% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,151,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after buying an additional 203,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.42. 1,088,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,992. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

