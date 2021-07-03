Zacks: Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.88. 68,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

