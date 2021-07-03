Zacks: Brokerages Expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Will Announce Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.52. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $3.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,568.35. Texas Pacific Land has a fifty-two week low of $427.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 287 shares of company stock valued at $461,013 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 5.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,840,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth approximately $15,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

