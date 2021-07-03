Zacks: Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. 32,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,324. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

