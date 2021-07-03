Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,974 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,349. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.