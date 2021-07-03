Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) will announce sales of $24.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.72.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $1,629,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,351,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,974 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,349. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.