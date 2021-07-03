Zano Trading Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00006069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $135,772.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.74 or 1.00095946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00034098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.45 or 0.01093475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00430285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00400583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005962 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004959 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,740,581 coins and its circulating supply is 10,711,081 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

