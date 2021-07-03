ZClassic Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $10,150.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.00341659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00139061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00192046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006686 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 880.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,239,853 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

