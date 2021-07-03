Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $34,526.73 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $34,526.73 and approximately $12.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007242 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007615 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00404945 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,567,934 coins and its circulating supply is 16,567,934 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

