Zel (ZEL) One Day Volume Tops $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00337519 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00138209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00191284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001781 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.