Zelwin (ZLW) Trading 18.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Zelwin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $511.62 million and $382,323.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for $7.08 or 0.00020492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00017984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.00742773 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

ZLW is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using U.S. dollars.

