Zero (ZER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12,203.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $12,203.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00338611 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00138216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00190978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,191,310 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

