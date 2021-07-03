ZeroSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.13 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a market capitalization of $9.90 million and $1.13 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00052685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.23 or 0.00737739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.11 or 0.07563920 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

