ZeroSwap (ZEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.11 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 1% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018005 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 133.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.37 or 0.00752315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

