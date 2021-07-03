Zigcoin Market Capitalization Tops $10.18 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $764,346.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00053341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00744231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00080574 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,574,158 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.