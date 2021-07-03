Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Tops $928.04 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0811 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $928.04 million and $43.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00232803 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.13 or 0.00752217 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,737,160,346 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,693,193 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

