ZIMBOCASH Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $26,920.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00044273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00138531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00169323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,678.64 or 1.00072990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002924 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

