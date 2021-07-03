Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZBH shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.93. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

