ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47,470.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $47,470.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00138732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00169569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,395.65 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,594,709 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

