ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $337,140.88 and $13.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.00619751 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,921,157,425 coins and its circulating supply is 14,395,302,895 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

