Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 663,043 shares of company stock worth $6,892,059. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

