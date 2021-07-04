-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). NeoGenomics also reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NASDAQ:NEO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. 524,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,675. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -549.38 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

In other news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

