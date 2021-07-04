-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.
Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.
ALRN stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.