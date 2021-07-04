$0.15 EPS Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.21. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after acquiring an additional 963,000 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verra Mobility by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,670,000 after acquiring an additional 814,249 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRRM stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

