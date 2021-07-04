-$0.26 EPS Expected for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHIO. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 266,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,018. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762, which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 that prevent T cells from attacking various cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that prevent cancer cells from inactivating T cells and attack the cancer.

