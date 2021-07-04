$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Kingstone Companies reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million.

KINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

