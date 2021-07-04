$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 638,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,903. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

