-$0.49 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). BeyondSpring reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 18.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYSI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 196,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,722. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

