$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $35.59. 131,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,121. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,428,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,501,000 after buying an additional 188,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

