$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $1.10. Tesla posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

TSLA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $678.90. The company had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,352,844. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $632.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $253.21 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,919 shares of company stock valued at $69,810,398 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

