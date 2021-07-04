$0.93 EPS Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. CRA International posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ CRAI traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $85.45. 26,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $625.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth about $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

