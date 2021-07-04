$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 962,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,910. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.
In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
