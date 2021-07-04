$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.05. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.89. The stock had a trading volume of 962,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,910. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 167,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,278 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

