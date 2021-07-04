0Chain (ZCN) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $232,356.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

