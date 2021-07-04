0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, 0x has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $608.42 million and approximately $38.48 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00054849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.87 or 0.00786470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

